SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Justin William Broseghini, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 23 for alleged drunk in public, third offense; possessing an open container in the streets; interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest; breach of peace; criminal trespass, personal communication; criminal entry; and on probation/parole violation warrants for alleged simple battery; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Nicholas Chase Van Norman, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 23 for alleged domestic battery.
Garrett Cody Lee Watts, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 23 for alleged domestic battery, first offense; interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest; and reckless endangering of death or serious bodily injury.
Jake Thomas Canestrini, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 23 on a REACT arrest for alleged reckless endangering of death or serious bodily injury.
John Raiford Hiltner, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 23 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense within 10 years.
Kellie A. Henry, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 23 for allegedly speeding, six or more miles per hour over; and driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
