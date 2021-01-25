SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kristoffer Dene Murphy, 23, of Big Piney was arrested Jan. 24 for allegedly failing the duty to stop a vehicle where an accident involves death or personal injuries; and possession of an open alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle, first offense.
Connie Marie Rios, 29, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was arrested Jan. 24 for alleged possession of "crack" cocaine, less than 5/10 gram, first offense; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and failure to obey traffic control signals.
Tegan James Hughes, 21, of Marbleton was arrested Jan. 24 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Sheila Marie Greymountain, 48, of Green River was arrested Jan. 24 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kyle Charles Pierce, 19, of Fort Bridger was arrested on a REACT arrest for alleged simple battery.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
