SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Nestor Rafael Trevizo-Chavez, 80, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 27 for an alleged hit and run of unattended property; and failure to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense.
Ryan Joel Murphy, 21, of Green River was arrested Jan. 27 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams; first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Anthony Jose Mares, 32, of Green River was arrested Jan. 27 for allegedly endangering children, entering and remaining where methamphetamine is being stored or manufactured.
Micki Lynn Thomas, 34, of Green River was arrested Jan. 27 for allegedly endangering children, entering and remaining where methamphetamine is being stored or manufactured.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
