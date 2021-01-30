SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Daphne Louise Aldrich, 49, of Pinedale was arrested Jan. 29 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
William Russell Winn, 43, of Green River was arrested Jan. 29 on a warrant for alleged stalking, any type of communication.
Hayden Croft Gardner, 29, of Green River was arrested Jan. 29 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Dawson Michael Lorenz, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 29 for alleged aggravated burglary, using a deadly weapon; and conspiracy to commit felony.
Samuel Haze Leonard, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 29 for alleged burglary; and conspiracy to commit felony.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.