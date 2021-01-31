GREEN RIVER — Facing another year of hefty revenue reductions, Sweetwater County commissioners are getting an early start on budget planning efforts in order to confront difficult decisions that need to be made.
ROCK SPRINGS – The list of services, departments or endeavors to be considered for countywide consolidation totaled a baker’s dozen, but to maximize their efforts, leaders in Sweetwater County decided to concentrate on a handful. While preparing for reduced revenue and difficulty continuing …
