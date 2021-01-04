SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kyle Fisher, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 3 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged public intoxication.
Jessica Suzanne Hein, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 3 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged shoplifting, less than $1,000.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Matthew Craig Payne, 45, of Green River was arrested Jan. 3 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs; interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest; failing to provide proof of liability coverage; and possession of an open container.
Billy Dave Estes, 47, of Green River was arrested Jan. 3 for allegedly speeding, 30 miles per hour in unposted areas; and on a failure to appear warrant for alleged invalid vehicle title, registration, plates or permits.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.