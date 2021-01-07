SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
DCI:
Trista Lee Lee, 42, of Green River was arrested Jan. 6 for alleged attempts and conspiracies; manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs; and possession of a controlled substance.
Jeremy Bruce Haynes, 45, of Green River was arrested Jan. 6 for alleged attempts and conspiracies.
