SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Joanna Ladean Ross, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 8 for alleged child abuse, being responsible for a child's welfare and inflicting injury; endangering children, keeping them in a room, dwelling, or vehicle with methamphetamine, two counts; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and on a warrant.
Steena M. Jorgensen, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 8 for alleged riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense.
Charles Michael Leimback, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 8 for alleged riot and breach of peace, verbal, second offense.
Emilie Quinn Shiffermiller, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 8 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged child abuse, being responsible for a child's welfare and inflicting physical injury.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Sengthong Alvin Inthavong, 25, of Westminster, Colorado, was arrested Jan. 8 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
PROBATION:
Madison Marie Maynard, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 8 on a probation & parole hold for allegedly interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.