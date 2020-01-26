SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Quincy Paige Morrell, 38, of Green River was arrested Jan. 25 on a warrant for alleged child abuse, inflicting physical injury on a victim under 16 years of age.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Cassie L. Pacheco, 23, of Green River was arrested Jan. 25 for allegedly speeding and driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
Brittney Lanay Rogers, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 25 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Jackson Dean Chaulk, 22, of Kemmerer was arrested Jan. 25 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and parking in a prohibited place on a controlled-access highway.
