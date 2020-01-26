SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Criss Edward Mondragon, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 26 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense; on a warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense.
Judi Jolynn Collins, 51, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 26 for alleged property destruction and defacement, more than $1,000, four counts.
Presley Elizabeth Faler, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 26 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; and failing to obey stop signs.
Jandra Jean Peasley McGee, 36, of Green River was arrested Jan. 26 for allegedly endangering children, permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, second offense.
Kaylee Jean Covell, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 26 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged failure to obey traffic control signals.
Andrew Christopher Fletcher, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 26 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, third offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, third offense.
Darren Matthew Olson, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 26 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, second offense.
Tony James Martinez, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 26 for allegedly endangering children, permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, second offense.
Jerrod Daniel Griffin, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 26 for alleged manufacture or delivery of schedule I or II narcotic drugs; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Timothy James Antila, 22, of Green River was arrested Jan. 26 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jesse Shea Barouch, 33, of Green River was arrested Jan. 26 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly disturbing the peace.
