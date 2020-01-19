SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Bonnie Jo Ritter, 58, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 18 for alleged drunk in public, third offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jose DeJesus Martin, 37, of Green River was arrested Jan. 18 for alleged domestic battery, second offense within five years.
Mason Scott Krankey, 24, of Green River was arrested Jan. 18 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and on a warrant.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Thunder Sky Littlethunder, 28, of Riverton was booked Jan. 18 on a hold for another agency.
Jonson Lyle Hereford, 40, of Fort Washakie was booked Jan. 18 on a hold for another agency.
James Frederick Sandt, 48, of Riverton was booked Jan. 18 on a hold for another agency.
William Joseph Yellowrobe, 47, of Lander was booked Jan. 18 on a hold for another agency.
Tyler Allen Sands, 20, of Chugwater was booked Jan. 18 on a hold for another agency.
Josiah Jerell Bell, 21, of Riverton was booked Jan. 18 on a hold for another agency.
Eric Shawn Antelope, 23, of Riverton was booked Jan. 18 on a hold for another agency.
Wesley Scott Cassidy, 24, of Lander was booked Jan. 18 on a hold for another agency.
Jackie Lynn Little Whiteman, 60, of Riverton was booked Jan. 18 on a hold for another agency.
Cole Ambrose Boyd, 24, of Riverton was booked Jan. 18 on a hold for another agency.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
