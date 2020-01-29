SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Anthony Ray Ortega, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 28 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, second offense; and using or being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Duane Peter Garfield, 45, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 29 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Eric Shane Woodbeck, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 29 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense; using or being under the influence of a controlled substance; driving without an interlock device, first offense; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, for 31-5-229 or 31-5-233.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jarrod Scott Morrison, 43, of Green River was arrested Jan. 29 for allegedly not obeying the duty to stop a vehicle where an accident involves damage to an attended vehicle or property; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and failing to maintain liability coverage, second offense.
USM:
Cody Michael Trujillo, 22, of Rock Springs was booked Jan. 29 on a hold for another agency.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
