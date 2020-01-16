SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Clayton Leslie Carribou, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 15 on a warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
Dylan Chase Decker, 28, of Worland was arrested Jan. 15 on a warrant.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Clarissa Dawn Bingham, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 15 for alleged 24/7 program violation.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.