SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Ryan Gregory Gil, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 8 on a warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and criminal trespassing, personal communication.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jamie Lynn Smith, 34, of Casper was arrested Jan. 8 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Troy Allen Kelly, 58, of Green River was arrested Jan. 8 for alleged domestic assault, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Maddyson Kathryn Wagstaff, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 8 on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Deborah Cope, 55, was booked Jan. 8 on an NWS hold.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Sacha Nichole Almeida Leber, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 8 on a warrant for alleged violation of commission.
