SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Norma Cristal Merritt, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 20 for allegedly interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Daniel Joseph Rhodes, 21, of Neenah, Wisconsin was arrested Jan. 20 for alleged manufacture or delivery of Schedule IV drugs; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, more than 3 grams.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
