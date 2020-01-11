SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jamisen Clark Christensen, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 10 on a warrant for allegedly speeding, driving too fast for conditions.
Kanisha Anne Taylor, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 10 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense; and failing to obey stop signs.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kaleb Scott Bond, 29, of Green River was arrested Jan. 10 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jeffrey Brian Martinez, 58, of Green River was arrested Jan. 10 for alleged breach of peace.
Absalon Misael Ibara Solorio, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 10 on a warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
NWS:
Jason Lee Copeland, 42, of Garland, Utah was booked Jan. 10 on an NWS hold.
Ronald Laroche, 56, of Boise, Idaho was booked Jan. 10 on an NWS hold.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
