SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Matthew Ray Brown, 37, of Granger was arrested Jan. 23 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use; and on a warrant for driving while under suspension.
William Orville Hays, 18, of Green River was arrested Jan. 23 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Stephen Paul Byers, 40, of Indianapolis, Indiana was arrested Jan. 23 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, third offense.
Donald Thomas Dilley, 40, of Greenwood, Indiana was arrested Jan. 23 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, third offense; and speeding, one to five miles per hour over the limit.
