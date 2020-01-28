SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Raymond Lee Buzis, 62, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 28 for an alleged hit and run of attended property.
Christopher Ray Robertson, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 28 for alleged contempt of court concerning the child protection act.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kenneth Don Bernal, 49, of Green River was arrested Jan. 28 on a failure to appear warrant for an alleged hit and run of unattended property.
Trae Alan Johnson, 28, of Green River was arrested Jan. 28 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged contempt of court concerning the child protection act.
Lillian T. Tristan, 57, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 28 on a personal recognizance bail warrant for allegedly endangering children, permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine.
