SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Taylor Clayton G. Lakins, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 5 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, more than 3 grams; and consumption or possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of a vehicle, first offense.
Jaime Scott Lewis, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 5 on a warrant.
Trevor Austin Mattinson, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 5 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and drunk in public, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Troy Lee Lawson, 51, of Green River was arrested Jan. 5 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years; and driving without an interlock device, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.