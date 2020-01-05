SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
David William Ahl, 64, of Boulder, Montana was arrested Jan. 4 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; incorrect position and method of a left turn at an intersection; and on a warrant for alleged failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
Nolan S. Perry, 37, of Helena, Montana was arrested Jan. 4 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, third offense.
Josiah Samuel Griffith, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 4 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; expired or improper vehicle registration; and on warrants for allegedly speeding, exceeding 70 miles per hour on a highway; failing to have a driver's license; and expired or improper vehicle registration.
Ryan Dean Reeves, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 4 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Alexis Lavee McKinlay, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 4 on a warrant for alleged shoplifting, more than $1,000.
Kamron Michael Schantle, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 4 on a warrant for alleged shoplifting, more than $1,000.
Hope Marie Nelsen, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 4 on a warrant.
Jefri Rodrigo Perez Miranda, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 4 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and improper vehicle registration, failing to display valid plates or permits.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Clarissa Dawn Bingham, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 4 for alleged 24/7 program violation.
Aluisha Marlena Reanne Mais, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 4 on a warrant for alleged theft, less than $1,000.
Gregory Joseph Lee, 29, of Douglas was arrested Jan. 4 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, third offense; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, third offense.
