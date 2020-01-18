SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Karen Melissa Casillas, 25, of Jackson was arrested Jan. 17 on an arrest and hold order for probation/parole violation.
Michael Lee St. Angelo, 43, of Casper was arrested Jan. 17 for allegedly conspiring to commit felony.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Michael Junior Martinez, 41, of Green River was arrested Jan. 17 on an arrest and hold order for probation/parole violation and on a warrant for contempt of court under the child protection act.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Joshua James Berdar, 28, of Spokane, Washington was arrested Jan. 17 on a warrant for allegedly obtaining property by false pretenses, more than $1,000.
