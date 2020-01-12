Arrests

SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Marcus Xavier Padilla

Marcus Xavier Padilla

Marcus Xavier Padilla, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 11 for alleged domestic battery, first offense; and strangulation of a household member, pressure on neck or throat.

Dirk Boyd Jacobsen

Dirk Boyd Jacobsen

Dirk Boyd Jacobsen, 43, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 11 for alleged drunk in public, second offense.

WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:

Jessica Rose Morgan

Jessica Rose Morgan

Jessica Rose Morgan, 33, of Greeley, Colorado was arrested Jan. 10.

Cal Randall Symonds

Cal Randall Symonds

Cal Randall Symonds, 34, of Longmont, Colorado was arrested Jan. 10.

For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.