SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Marcus Xavier Padilla, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 11 for alleged domestic battery, first offense; and strangulation of a household member, pressure on neck or throat.
Dirk Boyd Jacobsen, 43, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 11 for alleged drunk in public, second offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Jessica Rose Morgan, 33, of Greeley, Colorado was arrested Jan. 10.
Cal Randall Symonds, 34, of Longmont, Colorado was arrested Jan. 10.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.