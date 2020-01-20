SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Luis Aldo Valdez, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 18 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense.
Jessica Arielle Danae Hautala, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 19 on a warrant for allegedly speeding in a school zone, one to five miles per hour over the speed limit.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Shadee Lee Gardner, 29, of Green River was arrested Jan. 19 on a warrant for allegedly shoplifting, less than $1,000.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kyle Charles Pierce, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 19 on a warrant for alleged simple battery.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
