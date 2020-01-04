SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kayla Lynn Boss, 43, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 3 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Ashli Lavar Sweat, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 3 for allegedly driving while under the influence, second offense; incorrect method of turning left at an intersection; and failure to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense.
Jorge Arturo Monreal Garcia, 52, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 3 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Christopher David Martinez, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 3 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
Gregory Gustafson, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 3 for alleged strangulation of a household member, pressure on neck or throat; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Douglas Carlton Walker, 44, of Green River was arrested Jan. 3 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
NWS:
Erika Rae Timbana, 28, of Fort Washakie was booked Jan. 3 on an NWS hold.
