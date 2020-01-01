SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Denise Alyson Cassidy Anderson, 51, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 31 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Stormy Donn Olson, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 31 on a warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Dniel Earl Dunigan, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 31 on a P&P hold for alleged forgery, making/completing/executing/issuing a permit.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
