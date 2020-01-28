SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Lynae Lee Hall, 34, of Green River was arrested Jan. 26 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Robin Etienne, 50, of Ogden, Utah was arrested Jan. 27 for alleged theft, more than $1,000; wrongful appropriation of public property; and unlawful use of a credit card without consent, less than $1,000.
Laura Etienne, 55, of Ogden, Utah was arrested Jan. 27 for alleged theft, more than $1,000; and unlawful use of a credit card without consent, less than $1,000.
Joshua Michael Dodson, 30, of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested Jan. 27 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, third offense; and defraud of a drug/alcohol test, possessing adulterants, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.