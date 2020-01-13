SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Joanna Ladean Ross, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 13 on a warrant for alleged contempt of court under the child protection act.
Tylynn Louise Trekell, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 13 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and driving without an interlock device, second offense.
Jessica Lynn Wright, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 13 by Probation and Parole for alleged delivery or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to deliver.
Seth Michael Solano, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 13 by Probation and Parole for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
