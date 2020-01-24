SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Stephen Thomas Eastman, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 24 for alleged violation of an order of protection.
Kori Dawn Pacheco, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 24 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and failure to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver.
Thomas Leon Richardson, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 24 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and for walking along the roadway or highway instead of on the sidewalk.
Lyndsay June Felix, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 24 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, second offense; and alleged abandoning or endangering children, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Matthew James Zupence, 37, of Green River was arrested Jan. 24 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
Reina Mary Rollins, 49, was arrested Jan. 24 on a warrant for alleged simple battery.
Kyle Charles Pierce, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 24 for alleged 24/7 program violation.
NWS:
Matthew Alan Lovejoy, 40, of Round Up, Montana was booked on Jan. 24 on an NWS hold.
Natasha Renee Smith, 37, of Denver, Colorado was booked on Jan. 24 on an NWS hold.
Alan Lee Price, 48, of Monmouth, Oregon was booked on Jan. 24 on an NWS hold.
Cheryl Ann Abriani, 28, of Kemmerer was booked on Jan. 24 on an NWS hold.
Jonathan Trisdale, 39, of Black Hawk, South Dakota was booked on Jan. 24 on an NWS hold.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
