SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Alexandrea Dawn Rose, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 16 on warrants for alleged burglary and shoplifting, less than $1,000.
Leonardo Celio Razo, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 16 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and failing to obey flashing red traffic signals.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Christopher David Martinez, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 16 on a warrant for allegedly recklessly endangering the life of another, putting them in danger of death or serious bodily injury.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Timothy James Pardon, 51, of Trail, Oregon was arrested Jan. 16 for alleged possession of a controlled substance; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance; exceeding 75 miles per hour on the interstate (one to five miles per hour over); driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; consumption or possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle, first offense; and driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within ten years.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
