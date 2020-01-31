SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jeffrey Morgan Weskamp, 49, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 30 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years; exhibiting acceleration; failing to provide proof of liability coverage; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, second offense.
Toby Dale Brady, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 30 on a parole violation warrant for alleged domestic assault, first offense.
Lidia Torres Garcia, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 30 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
Darryl Jerome Walton, 40, of St. Louis, Missouri was arrested Jan. 30 for alleged burglary.
Nicole Lee Cooley, 32, of Waterloo, Iowa was arrested Jan. 30 for alleged shoplifting, less than $1,000; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Sarah Anne Newey, 38, of Green River was arrested Jan. 30 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged failure to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kaylee Lynn Barr, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 30 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged shoplifting.
Tanner M. Brown, 26, of Kemmerer was arrested Jan. 30 for alleged public intoxication and a hit and run of unattended property.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.