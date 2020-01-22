SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Chasity Lynn Vensor, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 22 for alleged hit and run of unattended property; failure to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense; and failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
Donna Michelle Cole, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 22 on a warrant for alleged failure to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Eloy Ornelas Fierro, 43, of Green River was arrested Jan. 22 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving; and interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Shawn Eldon Jensen, 37, of Sheridan was arrested Jan. 22 on a warrant for alleged reckless endangering, putting someone in danger of death or serious bodily injury, two counts.
Teddy Leroy Roose, 66, of Opal was arrested Jan. 22 on a warrant bond violation for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
NWS:
Justin Christiansen, 43, of Oroville, California was booked Jan. 22 on an NWS hold.
Steven Nicholas Quarles, 28, of Cortez, Colorado was booked Jan. 22 on an NWS hold.
Timothy Scott Hendricks, 27, of Kreka, California was booked Jan. 22 on an NWS hold.
Gisela Lucin Coffey, 24, of Denver, Colorado was booked Jan. 22 on an NWS hold.
