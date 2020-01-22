SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Paul Henry Martinez, 47, of Fort Worth, Texas was arrested Jan. 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense.
Camel Nelson Olah, 56, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 21 on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Kristopher David Wise, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 21 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Brant David Ireland, 35, of Vernal, Utah was arrested Jan. 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, second offense within 10 years.
Lauryn Madison Burge, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 21 for alleged cruelty to animals, causing physical harm.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
