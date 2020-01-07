SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Timothy Michael Scott, 45, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 7 on a warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
Corey Alan Larson, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 7 on a warrant for allegedly failing to carry and display his driver's license; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Joseph Daniel Kunkle, 35, of Cody was arrested Jan. 7 on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, third offense.
Jarrod Scott Morrison, 43, of Green River was arrested Jan. 7 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; possessing an open container in a moving vehicle; failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense; and on a warrant for alleged contempt of court, violating a court order.
