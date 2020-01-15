SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Ricardo Gonzalez Sandoval, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 14 for allegedly endangering children by keeping them in a room, dwelling, or vehicle with methamphetamine; and using or being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Gary Lee Shane Borbawomack, 26, of Atwater, California was arrested Jan. 14 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; failure to obey flashing red traffic signals; and failure to have properly illuminated tail lamps.
Lindsey Nichole Johannessen, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 14 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and failing to signal 100 feet before a turn.
Jefri Rodrigo Perez Miranda, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested Jan. 14 on a warrant.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
