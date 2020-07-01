Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Leah Marie Carlson, 29, of Salem, Oregon was arrested June 30 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense. 

Steven James Macy, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested June 30 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, third offense; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; defrauding a drug or alcohol test, possessing adulterants, first offense; and failure to maintain liability coverage, second offense. 

