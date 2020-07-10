SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Salim Shahbar, 35, of Dearborn, Michigan was arrested July 9 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
Nicholas James Lamb, 39, was arrested July 9 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense, and booked on a hold for another agency.
Dylan Jacob Williams, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested July 9 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly speeding 6 to 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Phonda Lou Russell, 64, of Rock Springs was arrested July 9 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged contempt of court, violating a court order.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
