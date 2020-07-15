SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Scott Behunin, 52, of Rock Springs was arrested July 14 for alleged stalking, surveillance.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Lynae Lee Hall, 35, of Green River was arrested July 14 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Dayquon Kevin Alexander, 25, of Killeen, Texas was arrested July 13 on a PR warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Wendi Kathleene Turner, 29, of Green River was arrested July 13 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years; following too closely, not leaving sufficient space for an overtaking vehicle; and not wearing a seat belt as the driver.
Kathleen Quinn Ke Aloha Anderson, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested July 14 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
