SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Amber Dawn Wisenbaker, 42, of Evanston was arrested July 15 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Justin C. Maes, 50, of Rawlins was arrested July 15 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged expired or improper vehicle registration.
