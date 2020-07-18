SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Raymond Maes, 64, of Green River was arrested July 17 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
Thomas Leon Richardson, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested July 17 for alleged criminal trespass, personal communication, second offense.
Colton Ray Cleveland, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested July 17 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; failing to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver; failing to obey stop signs; and expired or improper vehicle registration.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
