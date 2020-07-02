SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jennifer Rebecca Edwards, 48, of Green River was arrested June 30 for alleged stalking, violating a protection order.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kayla Rae Kite, 30, of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested June 30 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and possession of "crack" cocaine, less than 5/10 gram, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Lilybeth Herrera Vargas, 22, of Los Angeles, California was arrested June 30 on long form warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance; and driving without a seat belt with a passenger under 12 years of age.
Brandon Steven Potter, 31, of Elk Grove, California was arrested July 1 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
