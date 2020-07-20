SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Justin James Lehar, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested July 19 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, third offense within ten years; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; driving without an interlock device, first offense; improper required position and method of taking a right turn at an intersection; and not having a required driver's license.
Jaime Guadalupe Camacho, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested July 19 for allegedly consuming alcohol as a minor; driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; failing to provide proof of liability coverage; not using turn signals; and improperly entering or crossing a roadway.
Bonnie Jo Ritter, 58, of Rock Springs was arrested July 19 for alleged riot and breach of peace, verbal, second offense; and drunk in public, third offense.
Glynnis Adele Buchanan, 35, of Midvale, Utah was arrested July 19 for alleged following too closely, more than is reasonable or prudent; and driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jason Robert Delaurentis, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested July 19 for allegedly failing the duty required upon colliding with an unattended vehicle or property; and interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest.
