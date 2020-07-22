Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

More clouds than sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.