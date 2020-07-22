SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Justin Ryan Chewning, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested July 21 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Tylor Jeffrey Kennis, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested July 21 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, third offense.
Jaymin Wylie Riggs, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested July 21 for alleged drunk in public, second offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Torrance Christopher Martinez, 44, of Green River was arrested July 21 on a long term warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Abigail Jeanne Barnson, 22, of Sandy, Utah was arrested July 21 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and failure to provide proof of liability coverage.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Andrew Brian Pacino, 25, of Kemmerer was arrested July 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years; prohibited parking on a controlled-access highway; and not having a driver's license.
