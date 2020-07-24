SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Camila Lee Wamsley, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested July 23 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Collin Anthony Hall, 25, of Milton, Georgia was arrested July 23 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Colin Scott McAlister, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested July 23 on a warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs.
Chrysocolla Beatrice Gatlin, 26, of Memphis, Tennessee was arrested July 23 for alleged shoplifting, less than $1,000; and property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000.
