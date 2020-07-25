SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Brooke Linn Dawn Cottrell, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested July 24 for alleged burglary from a vehicle.
Alycia Kay Wilson, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested July 24 for alleged domestic assault, first offense.
John Wylanta Samsel, 49, of Rock Springs was arrested July 24 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Victoria M. Yarnell, 28, of Idaho Falls, Idaho was arrested July 24 on long form warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense, three counts; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; invalid vehicle title, registration, plates or permits; possession of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, more than 3 grams; driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense; and on an NCIC warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Stella Luz Diaz, 38, of Fontana, California was arrested July 24 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; reckless driving; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
Kelsey Cleone Burke Weilep, 31, of Coleville, Washington was arrested July 24 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Kneesha Reene Hart, 24, of Lusk was arrested July 24 for alleged contempt of court, violating a court order.
Jesse Reugene Bowler, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested July 24 on a warrant and bond violation for alleged stalking and violation of probation/parole/bail.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Bernhardt Henry Peterson, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested July 24 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, first offense; possessing an opened alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense; and not having an illuminated license plate light.
Britney Marie Rodriguez, 20, of Poplar Grove, Illinois was arrested July 24 on long form warrants for alleged manufacture or delivery of controlled substances; possession of controlled substances; exceeding 65 miles per hour on a primary or secondary highway, six or more miles per hour over; reckless endangering of death or serious bodily injury; and fleeing or attempting to elude police officers.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
