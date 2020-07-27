SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jesse Michael Legarreta, 19, of Green River was arrested July 26 for alleged liquor on the breath as a minor, second offense.
Jacob Lawrence Schlappi, 19, of Green River was arrested July 26 for alleged liquor on the breath as a minor, second offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Laura Kay Penberthy, 40, of Green River was arrested July 26 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
