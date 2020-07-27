Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

William Charles McCandless

William Charles McCandless

William Charles McCandless, 61, of Rock Springs was arrested July 26 on a long form warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense, two counts.

Deborah Vaughn

Deborah Vaughn

Deborah Vaughn, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested July 27 for alleged drunk in public, second offense.

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Stephen R. Maes

Stephen R. Maes

Stephen R. Maes, 68, of Green River was arrested July 27 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.

For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.