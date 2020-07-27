SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
William Charles McCandless, 61, of Rock Springs was arrested July 26 on a long form warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense, two counts.
Deborah Vaughn, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested July 27 for alleged drunk in public, second offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Stephen R. Maes, 68, of Green River was arrested July 27 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
