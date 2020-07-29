SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
James Thomas Morgan, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested July 29 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Thomas Leon Richardson, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested July 29 for alleged criminal trespass, personal communication, first offense.
Liosmel Colina Maresma, 31, of Miama, Florida was arrested July 29 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Derik Lee Dahl, 38, of Green River was arrested July 29 on a bond violation warrant for alleged interference with custody, failing or refusing to return a minor, three counts.
Laura L. Cammarota, 57, of Harrison, Tennessee was arrested July 29 for alleged improper vehicle title, registration, plates or permits; failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
