SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Joshua James Sloan, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested July 30 on probation/parole violations for alleged domestic battery, first offense; and driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
Oleksandr Muzaffarovych Mikula, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested July 30 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Carl Steven Hudson, 35, of Green River was arrested July 30 on a warrant and for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Bryan Oliberto Ramos, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested July 30 for allegedly not obeying stop signs; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage.
William Lee Wright, 44, of Warner, Oklahoma was arrested July 30 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and criminal entry.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Duane Dean Stover, 50, of Green River was arrested July 30 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
