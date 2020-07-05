SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Colby Jeffery Bullock, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested July 4 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane of traffic while driving.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Daniel Dean Burdette, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested July 4 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and expired or improper vehicle registration.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Autumn Jeanette Smith, 29, of Green River was arrested July 4 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, second offense; driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, for 31-5-229 or 31-5-233; possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle, first offense; and defrauding a drug or alcohol test, possessing products with an intense to defraud, first offense.
Courtney Danielle Owens, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested July 4 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
Katherine Jo Stewart, 41, of Green River was arrested July 4 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
