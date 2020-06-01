SWEETWATER COUNTY —The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Rafael Maciel Magana, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested May 31 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystalline form, less than 3 grams, second offense.
Joseph Aaron Nichols, 45, of Rock Springs was arrested May 31 on a warrant for alleged unlawful use of a credit card without consent, less than $1,000, two counts.
Raynette Judy Martin, 53, of Rock Springs was arrested May 31 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and possessing a prohibited open container in the streets.
Margarito Pino Promotor, 56, of Rock Springs was arrested May 31 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and resisting or interfering with lawful arrest.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Shadee Lee Gardner, 30, of Green River was arrested May 31 on a warrant.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Lori Ann Keelin, 57, of Green River was arrested May 31 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; failing to maintain a single lane of traffic while driving; and consumption/possession of an opened alcoholic beverage by the operator of the vehicle, first offense.
For a complete jail roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.